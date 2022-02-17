Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, ARKK

BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Royal Gold, up about 8% and shares of K92 Mining, up about 7.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 5.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Palantir Technologies, lower by about 12.2%, and shares of 10x Genomics, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

RGLD PLTR TXG ARKK GDX

