Thursday's ETF Movers: FXN, MLPA

In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 10.5% and shares of EQT, up about 8.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, down about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

