Markets
KOS

Thursday's ETF Movers: FXN, MLPA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 10.5% and shares of EQT, up about 8.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, down about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 2.9%, and shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 2.2% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: FXN, MLPA
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FXN, MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOS EQT NS WES MLPA FXN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular