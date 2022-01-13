In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Spirit Airlines, up about 6% and shares of American Airlines Group, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 3.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Zhihu, lower by about 8.8%, and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FTXR, CQQQ

