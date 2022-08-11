Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: FCG, SIL

BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Crescent Energy, up about 10.5% and shares of W&T Offshore, up about 6.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 2.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Pan American Silver, lower by about 13.8%, and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, lower by about 8.9% on the day.

