Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XME

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), up about 5.6% and shares of Joyy (YY), up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), off about 1.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Warrior Met Coal (HCC), lower by about 4.5%, and shares of AK Steel Holding (AKS), lower by about 3.6% on the day.

