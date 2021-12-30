Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, URA

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 13.7% and shares of Autohome, up about 11.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 6.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Fission Uranium, lower by about 3.8%, and shares of Centrus Energy, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

