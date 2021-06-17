Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of GDS Holdings, up about 4.2% and shares of Momo, up about 0.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 7.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of RES, lower by about 11.4%, and shares of Cactus, lower by about 11.1% on the day.

