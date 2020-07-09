Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KBE

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oneconnect Financial Technology, up about 6.3% and shares of Netease, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Bank ETF, down about 4.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Radian Group, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KBE

