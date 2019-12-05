Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, IBB

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Autohome (ATHM), up about 4.7% and shares of Weibo (WB), up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), off about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), lower by about 56.1%, and shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS), lower by about 20.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.