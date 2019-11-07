Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Baidu, up about 12.4% and shares of Weibo, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Kinross Gold, lower by about 13.7%, and shares of Eldorado Gold, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

