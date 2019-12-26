Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, FBT

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit, up about 3.6% and shares of 58.COM, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF, off about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Qiagen, lower by about 22.4%, and shares of Bluebird Bio, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

