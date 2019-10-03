Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, DIV

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo (WB), up about 5.3% and shares of YY (YY), up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), down about 0.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), lower by about 4.1%, and shares of National Cinemedia (NCMI), lower by about 2.7% on the day.

