Thursday's ETF Movers: COPX, WCLD

In trading on Thursday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Quantum Minerals, up about 3.8% and shares of Turquoise Hill Resources, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 0.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Anaplan, lower by about 12.4%, and shares of Okta, lower by about 10.9% on the day.

