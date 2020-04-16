Markets
I

Thursday's ETF Movers: CIBR, OIH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Intelsat, up about 11.5% and shares of Akamai Technologies up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 6.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, lower by about 38.4%, and shares of Propetro Holding, lower by about 15.1% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: CIBR, OIH
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CIBR, OIH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

I AKAM DO PUMP OIH CIBR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular