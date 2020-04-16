Thursday's ETF Movers: CIBR, OIH

In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Intelsat, up about 11.5% and shares of Akamai Technologies up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 6.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, lower by about 38.4%, and shares of Propetro Holding, lower by about 15.1% on the day.

