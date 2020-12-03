Thursday's ETF Movers: CIBR, GDX

In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zscaler, up about 24.6% and shares of Crowdstrike Holdings, up about 15.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 2.8%, and shares of Wesdome Gold Mines, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.