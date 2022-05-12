In trading on Thursday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roblox, up about 18% and shares of Unity Software, up about 11.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 4.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Argonaut Gold, lower by about 34.4%, and shares of Jaguar Mining, lower by about 10.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKW, GDXJ

