Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKK, QVML

November 10, 2022 — 12:33 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 13.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Invitae, up about 30.1% and shares of Unity Software, up about 29.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Cboe Global Markets, lower by about 4%, and shares of Campbell Soup, lower by about 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKK, QVML

