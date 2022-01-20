Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKG, QVML

In trading on Thursday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Quantum-si, up about 11.6% and shares of Berkeley Lights, up about 11.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Regions Financial, lower by about 3.4%, and shares of VFC, lower by about 2% on the day.

