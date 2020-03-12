Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: AOM, REM

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Newpark Resources, up about 19.5% and shares of Tupperware Brands, up about 17.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 17.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Two Harbors Investment, lower by about 23.2%, and shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset, lower by about 22.6% on the day.

