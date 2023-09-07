Thursday Wheat Market in Red

Wheat futures are currently trading lower. Chicago prices are down 2 to 3 ½ cents. KC futures are down 5 to 7 ¾ cents at midday. Spring wheat prices on the MGE are trading with 4 to 6 ¾ cent losses so far.

Trader estimates ahead of the weekly Export Sales report range 250,000 MT and 600,000 MT for the week that ended 8/31.

Census data revealed 63.92 mbu of wheat exports for July. That was a 51% increase from June and was a 19% increase from July ’22. Accumulated exports trail last year’s pace by 4.5% through the first two months with 106.15 mbu.

South Korea reportedly booked 88.26k MT from the U.S. via tender.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry raised their estimate by 200k HA to 4.3m HA for 2023/24 winter wheat planted areas. Of that, 42,500 HA have been planted. SovEcon estimates Russia’s 23/24 wheat shipments at 48.6 MMT for the marketing year, up 500k MT from their prior forecast.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.82 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.04 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.15 1/4, down 4 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.41 1/2, down 5 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.67, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.56, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

