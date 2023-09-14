Thursday Wheat Fading so far

Wheat is backing off across the domestic classes so far for Thursday. Wheat futures ended the midweek session with gains. Chicago wheat closed up by 7 ½ to 9 ½ cents. KC HRW prices were double digits higher on gains of as much as 14 cents. The spring wheat futures were 7 ½ to 8 ½ cents stronger at the close.

Weekly Export Sales estimates for this morning range from 250k MT and 600k MT for wheat for the week that ended 9/7.

FranceAgriMer reduced their export forecast 300k MT to 17.2 MMT. The European Commission reported 5.84 MMT have been shipped from EU to non-EU destinations as of 9/8. That is down from 8 MMT last year. Ukraine’s Ag Minister reported 5.4 MMT of grains have been shipped for the season through 9/13. That is 7.5% behind last year’s pace.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.69, up 8 3/4 cents, currently up 8 3/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.97 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.09 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.44 3/4, up 14 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.72 1/4, up 14 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.87 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

