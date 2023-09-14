News & Insights

Stocks

Thursday Wheat Fading so far

September 14, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Wheat is backing off across the domestic classes so far for Thursday. Wheat futures ended the midweek session with gains. Chicago wheat closed up by 7 ½ to 9 ½ cents. KC HRW prices were double digits higher on gains of as much as 14 cents. The spring wheat futures were 7 ½ to 8 ½ cents stronger at the close.  

Weekly Export Sales estimates for this morning range from 250k MT and 600k MT for wheat for the week that ended 9/7. 

FranceAgriMer reduced their export forecast 300k MT to 17.2 MMT. The European Commission reported 5.84 MMT have been shipped from EU to non-EU destinations as of 9/8. That is down from 8 MMT last year. Ukraine’s Ag Minister reported 5.4 MMT of grains have been shipped for the season through 9/13. That is 7.5% behind last year’s pace. 

 

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.69, up 8 3/4 cents, currently up 8 3/4 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.97 1/4, up 9 3/4 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat  was $5.09 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.44 3/4, up 14 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat  was $6.72 1/4, up 14 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  closed at $7.87 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.