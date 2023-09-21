Thursday Weakness for Cotton Market

Early weakness on Thursday, with AM losses of 26 to 38 points, has the market back to break even for the week after stronger trade Monday and Tuesday. Yesterday, front month cotton futures closed 3 to 69 points in the red. That ended the session after a 116 point range for December contracts. Macro economic concerns are at the forefront, with USDA’s tighter ending stocks in the rear view mirror. The dollar index was slightly lower on Wednesday, with a long legged doji candlestick. However, it gapped higher on Wednesday night (and cotton gapped lower) following the Fed meeting and expecting a continued high interest rate environment.

The Cotlook A Index for 9/18 was down by 155 points to 96.95 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton was lowered 1.6 cents to 71.95 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks from 9/18 were 7,729 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.86, down 66 points, currently down 43 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.61, down 65 points, currently down 38 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.13, down 55 points, currently down 31 points

