Thursday Weakness for Cotton Futures

The cotton market ended the Thursday session with 11 to 37 point losses, despite trading higher overnight. March futures printed a 158 point range on the day.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 57,765 RBs of cotton was sold during the week that ended 12/07. That was a 9-wk low for sales. That left the year’s commitment at 7.976m RBs, a 9% lag from last year’s pace. USDA also confirmed 13.6k RBs were sold for 24/25 delivery, leaving the forward book at 640k RBs – still half of the volue at the same time last year.

The Cotlook A index was a penny weaker to 91.10 cents/lb. The Seam confirmed 4,039 bales were sold online on 12/08 for an average gross price of 75.86 cents. The AWP for the week was lowered by 55 points last Thursday, to 63.63 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow after the close. ICE certified stocks were 6,126 bales for 12/11.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 80.81, down 37 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.49, down 29 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.94, down 22 points

