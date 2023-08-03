Thursday Soybeans Near Highs After Overnight

Soy futures are mostly higher, again meal and beans opposite to oil. Soybeans are near their overnight highs with 4 3/4 to 9 3/4 cents ahead of the release of the weekly Export Sales data. Soy complex futures were mixed as the beans and meal ended red on Wednesday, but soy oil closed higher. Front month Soybean Oil futures were up 6 to 27 points on the day, after seeing a 126 point range. Soybean futures closed 10 to 20 cents lower across the front months, with November ending near the lower end of the 40 cent range. Soymeal futures closed $4.20 to $5.40 weaker on Wednesday.

Malaysian Palm Prices increased 1.1% for their first gain over the past 7 trading sessions. Canadian Canola Prices peaked on July 19 and have settled lower for 5 consecutive sessions.

There were no delivery notices vs. August meal or soy oil overnight. There were 11 made vs. August soybeans by Marex from the house account, with an RJO customer as stopper. The oldest long awaiting delivery is now from 6/22/23.

Pre-report estimates for US weekly soybean export sales range 75k MT to 300k MT for old crop and from 1 MMT to 2 MMT for new crop.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.29 3/4, down 17 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.28 1/4, down 22 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.76 1/2, down 10 1/4 cents, currently up 10 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.21 1/4, down 20 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

