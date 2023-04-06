In trading on Thursday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Cadiz, up about 15.4% and shares of Middlesex Water up about 1.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are television & radio shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Dish Network, trading up by about 7.4% and Iheartmedia, trading up by about 5.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Television & Radio Stocks

