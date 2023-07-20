News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Waste Management, Defense Stocks

July 20, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, waste management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, up about 9.3% and shares of Casella Waste Systems up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading higher by about 4.6% and L3Harris Technologies, trading up by about 1.5% on Thursday.

