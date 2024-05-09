Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.1%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 12.87% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 59.18% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 139.56% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and VST make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Services stocks, Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) and News Corp (Symbol: NWS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 5.47% on a year-to-date basis. Booking Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.62% year-to-date, and News Corp, is down 0.04% year-to-date. Combined, BKNG and NWS make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Services
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
