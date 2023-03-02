Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

March 02, 2023 — 02:41 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 7.87% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.67% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp, is down 6.39% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and CEG make up approximately 17.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 7.23% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 33.69% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 20.78% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CE make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.4%
Materials +1.1%
Energy +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Services +0.7%
Healthcare +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Financial -0.6%

