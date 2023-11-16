Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 9.28% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 0.61% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 9.86% year-to-date. Combined, SO and DUK make up approximately 16.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 4.34% on a year-to-date basis. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.16% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp is up 19.13% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and SYK make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.0% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Services -1.1% Energy -2.7%

