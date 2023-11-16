News & Insights

Markets
SO

Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

November 16, 2023 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 9.28% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 0.61% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 9.86% year-to-date. Combined, SO and DUK make up approximately 16.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 4.34% on a year-to-date basis. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.16% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp is up 19.13% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and SYK make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.0%
Healthcare -0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Services -1.1%
Energy -2.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of NLP
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGE
 J.M. Smucker Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SO
DUK
XLU
ISRG
SYK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.