Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 9.28% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 0.61% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 9.86% year-to-date. Combined, SO and DUK make up approximately 16.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 4.34% on a year-to-date basis. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.16% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp is up 19.13% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and SYK make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Services
|-1.1%
|Energy
|-2.7%
Also see: Institutional Holders of NLP
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGE
J.M. Smucker Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.