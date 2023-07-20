Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 3.32% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.25% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 15.48% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PNW make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 0.56% on a year-to-date basis. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, is down 4.08% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories is up 3.16% year-to-date. Combined, JNJ and ABT make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.4% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -1.5%

