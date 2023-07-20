Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 3.32% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.25% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 15.48% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PNW make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 0.56% on a year-to-date basis. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, is down 4.08% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories is up 3.16% year-to-date. Combined, JNJ and ABT make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.3%
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.5%
Also see: DUKH Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMX
PMF Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.