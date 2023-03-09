Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 6.14% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.60% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc, is down 4.57% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and EVRG make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 7.15% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.29% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp is up 10.15% year-to-date. Combined, BIO and SYK make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Healthcare -0.6% Consumer Products -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Energy -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.1% Services -1.5% Materials -1.8% Financial -3.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.