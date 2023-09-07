News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

September 07, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and down 9.81% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.58% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 10.88% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and DUK make up approximately 10.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.74% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.34% year-to-date, and Progressive Corp. is up 6.22% year-to-date. PGR makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.1%
Financial -0.0%
Energy 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Services -0.4%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -1.0%
Technology & Communications -1.2%

