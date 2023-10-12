News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

October 12, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Shengfeng Development, up about 24.1% and shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services up about 0.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by Granite Ridge Resources, trading higher by about 2.9% and Matador Resources, trading higher by about 2.5% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

