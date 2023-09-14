In trading on Thursday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Sinclair, up about 11.6% and shares of Qurate Retail up about 6.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Nikola, trading up by about 26.5% and Mullen Automotive, trading higher by about 25% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.