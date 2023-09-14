News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Vehicle Manufacturers

September 14, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

September 14, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Sinclair, up about 11.6% and shares of Qurate Retail up about 6.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Nikola, trading up by about 26.5% and Mullen Automotive, trading higher by about 25% on Thursday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SBGI
QRTEA
NKLA
MULN

