Thursday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Textiles

November 02, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%. Leading the group were shares of Sinclair, up about 30.6% and shares of E.W. Scripps up about 12.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by Rocky Brands, trading up by about 40.5% and A.K.A. Brands Holding, trading higher by about 19% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

