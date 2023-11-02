In trading on Thursday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%. Leading the group were shares of Sinclair, up about 30.6% and shares of E.W. Scripps up about 12.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by Rocky Brands, trading up by about 40.5% and A.K.A. Brands Holding, trading higher by about 19% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Textiles

