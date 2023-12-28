In trading on Thursday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Altice USA, up about 8.2% and shares of Ondas Holdings up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Coherus BioSciences, trading up by about 21.6% and Iovance Biotherapeutics, trading up by about 15.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.