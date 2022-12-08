Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 24.14% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.70% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 21.72% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and MPWR make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.49% on a year-to-date basis. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.42% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 0.43% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and DTE make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.1%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.8%
Also see: KGJI Videos
NASB Videos
Kirkland's Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.