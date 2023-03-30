Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 20.59% year-to-date. Paycom Software Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.48% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp. is up 17.51% year-to-date. Combined, PAYC and ZBRA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 11.50% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.48% year-to-date, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is up 8.12% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and IPG make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.2%
