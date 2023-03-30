Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 20.59% year-to-date. Paycom Software Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.48% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp. is up 17.51% year-to-date. Combined, PAYC and ZBRA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 11.50% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.48% year-to-date, and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is up 8.12% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and IPG make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Energy -0.1% Financial -0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.