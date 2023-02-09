Markets
MPWR

Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

February 09, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.4% and 4.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 15.34% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.05% year-to-date, and Lumen Technologies Inc, is down 23.00% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 15.77% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is up 33.80% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd is up 27.82% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and WYNN make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Services 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Energy -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Financial -0.5%
Utilities -0.8%
Healthcare -1.2%
Materials -1.3%

Also see:
