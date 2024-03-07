Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.6%. Within that group, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.5% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 9.61% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.83% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc is up 4.40% year-to-date. Combined, ON and MCHP make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 4.98% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 5.81% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 1.06% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CE make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Materials +1.5% Healthcare +1.2% Services +1.1% Energy +1.1% Utilities +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2%

