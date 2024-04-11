Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 8.19% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.38% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 81.32% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and NVDA make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) and Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 9.48% on a year-to-date basis. Delta Air Lines Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.79% year-to-date, and Gartner Inc is up 5.67% year-to-date. DAL makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.7%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Historical Stock Price
Institutional Holders of MIG
OEC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.