Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 8.67% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.26% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc is up 2.40% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and FSLR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.7%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.9% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 10.52% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.12% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 0.35% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.5% Materials +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Energy +0.1% Services -0.0% Utilities 0.0%

