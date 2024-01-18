Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 1.12% year-to-date. KLA Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.59% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc, is down 0.21% year-to-date. Combined, KLAC and QCOM make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 2.57% on a year-to-date basis. Southwest Airlines Co, meanwhile, is up 1.68% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc, is down 1.82% year-to-date. Combined, LUV and AAL make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Utilities
|-1.3%
