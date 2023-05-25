Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 25.8% and 17.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and up 30.34% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 168.33% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 42.41% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and MPWR make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.51% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 45.11% year-to-date, and Eaton Corp plc is up 12.46% year-to-date. ETN makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.2%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-1.7%
