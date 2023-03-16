Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.4%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 15.78% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.00% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc is up 4.47% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and ADBE make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Financial stocks, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.6% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and down 6.94% on a year-to-date basis. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 70.65% year-to-date, and Arch Capital Group Ltd is up 6.29% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and ACGL make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.4% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.2% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Materials +0.7% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1%

