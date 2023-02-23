Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Publishing Stocks

February 23, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Safe Bulkers, up about 6% and shares of Euronav up about 5.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Gannett, trading up by about 18% and Quad/Graphics, trading higher by about 5.5% on Thursday.

SB
EURN
GCI
QUAD

