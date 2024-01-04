News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

January 04, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services, up about 10% and shares of Dorian up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Bright Health Group, trading higher by about 20.2% and Select Medical Holdings, trading higher by about 12.2% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

