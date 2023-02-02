Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.5%. Within the sector, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 27.1% and 7.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.1% on the day, and up 20.17% year-to-date. Meta Platforms Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.97% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc is up 32.22% year-to-date. AMZN makes up approximately 12.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 3.0% in midday trading, and up 16.35% on a year-to-date basis. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.98% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp. is up 34.83% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and ZBRA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +2.5% Technology & Communications +2.2% Industrial +2.1% Financial +1.2% Healthcare +1.0% Materials +1.0% Consumer Products +0.3% Utilities +0.3% Energy -1.7%

