Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.5%. Within the sector, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 27.1% and 7.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.1% on the day, and up 20.17% year-to-date. Meta Platforms Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.97% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc is up 32.22% year-to-date. AMZN makes up approximately 12.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 3.0% in midday trading, and up 16.35% on a year-to-date basis. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.98% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp. is up 34.83% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and ZBRA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+2.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+2.2%
|Industrial
|+2.1%
|Financial
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Energy
|-1.7%
Also see: ARQQ Options Chain
ARTC Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.