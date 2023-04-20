Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 4.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 13.03% year-to-date. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.51% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp is up 26.01% year-to-date. Combined, DHI and LVS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 8.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.09% on a year-to-date basis. Snap-On, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.99% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 28.91% year-to-date. SNA makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Materials -0.0% Utilities -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Financial -0.9% Energy -1.2%

