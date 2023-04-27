Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within the sector, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.1% and 9.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 12.96% year-to-date. Meta Platforms Inc, meanwhile, is up 93.22% year-to-date, and Comcast Corp is up 13.58% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Financial stocks, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.6% and 9.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 4.27% on a year-to-date basis. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 94.65% year-to-date, and CBRE Group Inc, is down 2.40% year-to-date. FRC makes up approximately 0.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.8% Financial +1.8% Industrial +1.8% Consumer Products +1.4% Technology & Communications +1.0% Materials +0.9% Utilities +0.5% Energy +0.1% Healthcare -0.0%

